× North Carolina woman wins $10K on scratch-off ticket, buys another worth $1M

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who cashed in for $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket is glad she decided to buy another one, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Michelle Shuffler, of Granite Falls, won $10,000 on Sunday with a scratch-off ticket she purchased at a gas station in Lenoir.

“We don’t normally play the lottery,” Shuffler said. “My husband just happened to have some cash in his pocket. At the last second, he decided to buy a ticket.”

Feeling lucky later that night, they decided to get another scratch-off ticket 22 miles away at a gas station in Granite Falls.

When she scratched the second Million Dollar Fever ticket, she realized she had won an additional $1 million.

“It’s quite astonishing,” Shuffler said. “It’s a miracle!”

Shuffler claimed both prizes Monday afternoon at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. For the $1 million prize, she had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the annuity.

She received her first payment of $50,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $34,753.

Shuffler plans to use the money to save for retirement and add to her children’s college funds.

Tracy Reynolds, of Lincoln, also won the lottery twice in the beginning of November.