NC teacher accused of taking indecent liberties with student

CONCORD, N.C. — A North Carolina high school teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, WSOC reports.

Concord police were notified Monday of the relationship between a 17-year-old student and 23-year-old Katherine Ridenhour, a teacher at Cox Mill High School in Concord.

following an investigation, police determined Ridenhour was engaged in a consensual relationship with the student.

Ridenhour was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Cabarrus County Schools officials have not said if Ridenhour is still employed at the school.