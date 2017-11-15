× Man whose arrest raised questions about police use of force rejects plea deal in assault case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man whose prior treatment by a Greensboro police officer sparked several protests last year rejected a previously agreed upon plea deal in court Wednesday morning. His case will now to go to trial next month.

Dejuan Yourse, 38, was involved in an incident in Greensboro last year when body camera footage showed an officer using what some called “excessive force” on him.

The officer resigned and Yourse got a $95,000 settlement from the city.

Yourse was arrested in February on several charges including assault on a female, battery on an unborn child and assault by strangulation.

He signed an initial plea offer from the state on Tuesday. It would have put him behind bars for about six to eight years.

If convicted next month, he faces a maximum of 51 years in prison.