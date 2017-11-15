× Man arrested in string of robberies at Winston-Salem businesses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a string of business robberies and larcenies in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Cedric Dion Funderburk faces charged related to robberies and larcenies that happened at local businesses between Oct. 2 and Nov. 6.

Among the items stolen were cash, cigarettes, beer and food, as well as leaf blowers from a landscaping business in one incident.

Funderburk has a preliminary court date of Nov. 30 and is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.