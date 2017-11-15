× Lexington man accused of taking indecent liberties with 7-year-old boy

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man is accused of taking indecent liberties with a 7-year-old boy, according to a press release.

On Sept. 4, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sex offenses with a child. Following an investigation, Jerry Wade Tuttle was identified as the alleged offender.

Tuttle, who is a family friend, was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child on Sept. 15.

He was arrested on Nov. 14 and taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $150,000 secured bond.