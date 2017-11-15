‘Highlight of our season’: Maryland fishing buddies catch rare, 105-pound moonfish

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A group of fishermen in Maryland said it took more than an hour to reel in what turned out to be a rare find, WTTG reports.

On Sunday, Capt. Austin Ensor reeled in a 105-pound opah.

The fish, also known as a moonfish, is typically found in tropical waters. It is also the only known warm-blooded fish.

Ensor told WTTG his crew had just caught an 80-pound swordfish when the opah took their bait. By the fight it was putting up, the crew could tell it was bigger than the swordfish.

After about an hour and a half battle, Ensor reeled the fish in and much of the crew had no idea what they’d caught. Ensor said he eventually realized what the fish was.

“The only reason I knew it was an opah is because I follow some friends out on the West Coast and some friends in Hawaii on the big island over there that catch them periodically, and I have seen them in Instagram posts and things like that, and then I saw him come up and I said, ‘It’s an opah,'” Ensor told WTTG.

The opah may be one of the only ones ever caught in Ocean City by a non-commercial fishing boat.

It is unclear why the fish was in such cold waters.

“It was great,” Ensor said. “Got it on the boat, got it in and probably a highlight of our season. That’s for sure.”