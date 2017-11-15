High Point organization provides adults with mental illness place to heal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Destiny House is a place where adults with severe mental illness can heal.

Five days a week, participants can come to the Destiny House in High Point for support and education resources.

The organization started in 2002 and it's one of four programs offered through Mental Health Associates of the Triad, which is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Executive Director Ellen Cochran says it provides outpatient services in Guilford County and serves people of all income levels.

"What we focus on most frequently is their psychiatric stability, we work quite a bit in the destiny house program with their transition successfully back into the community," she says.

Mental Health Associates' newest and fastest growing program is court services. It started in 2013 and Clinical Director Dr. Kim Soban says they've already done over 600 evaluations in Guilford County jails this year.

"One of the goals is to cut down on recidivism rate, but also to and also identify people who truly have a substance use mental health diagnosis, that could be a contributory factor to why they`re coming through the system," Dr. Soban said.

Dr. Soban says they aim to hold offenders accountable, but also get those with mental health or substance abuse issues the help they need.