× Missing Guilford County 14-year-old located

Update: Gregory Wolford has been located and is safe.

Prior story

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing teen, according to a news release.

Gregory Wolford, 14, was last seen in the area of McLeansville and Burlington roads at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Wolford is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Wolford’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.