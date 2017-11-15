Group wants to spruce up Hamburger Square in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Flowers, fountains and green space are just some of the updates one group wants to bring to one of the busiest intersections in downtown Greensboro.

You may drive through West McGee Street and South Elm Street regularly, but locals know the intersection as Hamburger Square. At one time, you could buy a hamburger at each of the intersection's four corners.

“One right there, one right there, one right there. That’s what it was," said Thomas Nunnally, who has lived in Greensboro for 40 years.

New shops have replaced the burger joints and now a group wants to replace some of the under-utilized space around the intersection with something easier on the eyes.

“Yeah, it’s kind of bare right now," Nunnally said.

Greensboro Beautiful, a nonprofit that partners with the city, is asking for the public's input on a restoration design as part of the group's 50th anniversary.

“They should do it. If they spruce the area up," Nunnally said. "Anytime you fix something up, guess what’s going to happen? You’re going to draw in more people.”

Locals already have tons of ideas, from more green space and more pops of color, to benches, murals and interactive art.

“I’m very interested in playable art, so I love public art, something that’s bright and inviting, but it’s also great when it has a play element that can be a place to attract my kids," said Caroline Armijo, who lives in Greensboro.

The northern end of downtown already has green spaces and spots to rest, like at Center City and LeBauer parks, somethings locals say the south end lacks.

“There’s a lot of activities downtown where you’re walking around, and sometimes you just need a place to take a break with your kids where you’re safe and have something fun to do," Armijo said.

Greensboro Beautiful hasn't said how much they plan to spend to spruce up the square, but their money comes from donations and private funding. It's a project many locals say they're ready to back.

“Yeah, it’d make a big difference," Nunnally said.

“It’s definitely a space I hadn’t considered before, but I’m all about, like, small pocket parks," Armijo said.

If you want to weigh in on the restoration project, Greensboro Beautiful is holding two meetings on Thursday at 12 and 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Natty Greene's.