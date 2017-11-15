Future Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce head promotes Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Mark Owens hasn’t even started his job heading up the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and he’s promoting the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite as a huge boost for the Triad.

"It's a great return on your investment right away," Owens said.

Owens knows about car manufacturers.

His previous job as president of the Greer, South Carolina, Chamber of Commerce, where BMW has had such an impact in the area, helped shaped his views

"For every one job added in manufacturing, it's two a half jobs added to the community," Owens said.

Some in the area around the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite have been outspoken against it.

"It's going to be over-populated and crowded and just not a relaxing place to live I don't think," said Megan Coleman, who lives near the megasite.

Others feel the benefits are too good to pass up.

"I would love to have something here for the people around this area to have the jobs that they need," said Amanda Cagle, who also lives near the megasite

Owens says people have to realize a Toyota/Mazda plant is just the beginning.

He said it’s the other business that will follow and open in places like Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem, which will really make the difference.

"This could be the catalyst project to continue that forward," Owens said.