Davidson County parents arrested after needle found under 3-year-old's bed

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse after a needle was found under a 3-year-old’s bed, the Lexington Dispatch reports.

Samantha Fritts, 22, of Denton, Christopher Michael Bray, 28, of Denton, and Jefferey Allen Hart, 35, of Miller Creek, were each charged with misdemeanor child abuse, felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony maintaining dwelling for the selling of a controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Bray and Hart were also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies discovered the needle during a drug investigation at a home in the 800 block of Bombay Road, according to the newspaper.

Fritz and Bray were identified as the parents of the child.

Fritts was given a $25,000 secured bond. Hart and Bray were each given a $50,000 secured bond. All three are scheduled to appear in court Dec. 22.