Burlington police officer honored for saving man’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reynolds Biggs doesn’t remember much after going out to eat with his wife Anne on Aug. 19.

“When I woke up, I was in Morehead Hospital,” the 90-year-old said.

The couple was at Santana's Restaurant in Eden.

“When I handed him a napkin, he just went plop right back,” Anne said, describing how her husband collapsed in the chair.

Doctors say Biggs’ heart suddenly stopped.

“I just hollered,” Anne said. “I don't know what I said. I just hollered.”

Anne remembers a man rushing in to help.

“This guy just took over,” she remembered. “He said, ‘Is he breathing?’"

That guy was Burlington police officer Travis Grogan, who jumped in and started CPR.

“I noticed that he didn't have a pulse,” Grogan said. “He was not breathing at that point.”

Grogan was off-duty and at dinner with his family.

“Even though I was off-duty and not in uniform or anything and way out of my jurisdiction, I just knew I needed to help that man,” Grogan said.

Biggs’ neighbor tracked the officer down and told his department what happened.

Last week, Grogan received a Class A commendation for saving a life.

It’s an award the couple says that doesn't begin to describe how grateful they are.

“If he hadn't been there, it might have been a different story,” Biggs said.

“We want to thank you so much for being there,” Anne said. “We love you for it.”

The couple says they'd like to thank the officer by taking him out to lunch or dinner.

Biggs says he's doing much better after having a valve in his heart replaced.​