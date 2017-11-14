Work to improve Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro set to start next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Arn Nikula and his family have spent more than 20 years living directly off Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro.

“We are one of the oldest families in the neighborhood,” he said.

However, for the last several years the focus has been on what's next.

“You do see some older homes being demolished and that's tough to see...so you hope it's for the better of the community. The outcome that we are hoping for is that it'll create a better infrastructure for this area,” Nikula said.

It's been nearly 10 years since Greensboro voters approved a $30 million widening project on Horse Pen Creek Road.

It will add new lanes, sidewalks, a median and bike lanes to a 3.4-mile stretch from Battleground Avenue to New Garden Road.

Work is set to start in the spring.

“I think the concerns that we have is what it would mean for the area, the zoning. What it means to an area that has been predominately neighborhoods and then would that cause more businesses to come into the area and just change the face of the area,” Nikula said.

While many of the residents FOX8 spoke to anticipate the construction headache, with schools and churches nearby, Nikula is remaining optimistic.

“Things can change on a dime, but our hope for now is that we would like to stay in the area,” he said.

In 2003, more than 8,000 cars traveled up and down Horse Pen Creek Road.

The city estimates traffic volume now to be between 11,000-18,000.

For updates on the project you go to the City of Greensboro’s homepage which has a link to “City Projects Update.” ​