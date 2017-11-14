‘Wonder Woman 2’ is coming out earlier

Christmas 2019 will be coming a bit earlier for “Wonder Woman 2” fans.

Warner Bros. has announced that the film will be released on November 1, 2019 — six weeks earlier than had originally been slated.

There was much excitement at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con International when it was announced that the sequel to this year’s blockbuster superhero movie would be coming out in mid-December 2019.

‘Wonder Woman 2’ — What we know

With the film now being pushed up, it will no longer be in competition with “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which is slated for a December 2019 release.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are both signed on for the sequel.

The first film has grossed more than $412 million since its release in June, and Gadot can be seen next as part of the ensemble cast of superheroes in “Justice League,” which comes out Friday.

Warner Bros. is owned by Time Warner.