UCLA basketball players suspected of shoplifting in China are headed home

LOS ANGELES — The three freshmen UCLA men’s basketball players detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting are on their way back to Los Angeles.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott confirmed the trio’s release in a statement Tuesday morning.

“The matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities,” Scott said. “We are all very pleased that these young men have been allowed to return home to their families and university.”

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott confirms the release of the UCLA trio arrested in China pic.twitter.com/rJcxlB7JJW — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) November 14, 2017

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were initially being held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou after being questioned about stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store near the team’s hotel.

LiAngelo Ball is a younger brother of former UCLA star Lonzo Ball, now a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the athlete’s Delta flight left Shanghai at 9 p.m. local time and is expected to arrive in Los Angeles around 5 p.m.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help in the case. It’s unknown if that played a factor in the decision.