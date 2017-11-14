Randolph County approves 370 acre rezoning around Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Randolph County Planning Board approved rezoning 370 acres of land around the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite from agricultural to industrial Tuesday night. With this addition, the site now totals almost 1,900 acres.

A public hearing was held before the vote.

Some people spoke in favor of the change, including the mayors of Asheboro and Liberty, the president of the Randolph Economic Development Corporation, and Randolph County Manager Hal Johnson.

Johnson said the additional land makes the site more desirable to manufactures.

“To give our client, once a client commits to the megasite, to give them the opportunities and options for development on the site,” Johnson said.

A handful of people who live near the site spoke out against the rezoning.

“It is a world of winners and losers and they have chosen us as the losers,” said Alan Ferguson, who lives across the street from the site.

Ferguson and neighbors say they are concerned about things like traffic, home values and pollution.

Ferguson asked the board to ease their concerns by doing things like making sure there is a buffer space between the future building on the sight and homes, entrances to the building be limited, no harsh lighting and fences be added, among many other things.

“I was hoping for some consideration,” Ferguson said.

The planning board agreed to the rezoning with no changes.

“Exactly the result I expected, 9 to 0, because they didn't hear a word I said,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson says he and his neighbors are going to take their requests to the board of commissioners.

They will also be attending a meeting about the site Thursday night at Providence Grove High School, from 5 to 8 pm. The meeting is expected to focus on utilities in the area.