Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel out for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel is out for the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

“Panthers rookie WR Curtis Samuel suffered ligament damage in his ankle and is out for the season, per source,” Schefter tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Samuel left Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter after a Dolphins defensive back rolled on his foot.

Prior to the injury, Samuel caught 15 passes for 115 yards over nine games.