Panthers' Kalil charged after his pizzeria allegedly sells beer to minor

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil was charged Monday after a teenager was allegedly served alcohol at the Minnesota pizza restaurant he owns, according to The Star Tribune.

Kalil is charged with selling alcohol to a minor at Pieology Pizza in Maple Grove. He was not present when the alcohol was served.

Kalil, who owns the Pieology Pizza franchising rights in Minnesota, played with the Minnesota Vikings from 2012 to 2016.

According to a charging document, the incident happened on Oct. 26 when a 19-year-old woman was sold a beer by a 17-year-old server.

A police officer stepped in, got rid of the beer and reported it to the restaurant’s general manager. The manager said the server hadn’t completed the necessary alcohol training and had just been hired by the restaurant.

“In order to charge the proper person, the officer determined that Kalil was the owner and is ‘the defendant’ responsible for the sale,” a court filing read.

The Panthers defeated the Miami Dolphins 45-21 Monday night.