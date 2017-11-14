× North Carolina teen says he accidentally shot, killed 15-year-old friend

LILLINGTON, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy told officers he accidentally shot and killed his 15-year-old friend outside his North Carolina home Monday morning, according to WRAL.

At about 1 a.m., Harnett County deputies received a call about a shooting in the 2000 block of NC Hwy 27. While on their way, they were flagged down by several people who were administering CPR in the back of a truck.

Owen Caltagirone later died from his injuries. Authorities say he was shot in the chest.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said the teen has been cooperative.

“He’s taken responsibility, but still, we want to rule out everything that we can,” he said. “I’ll be talking with the DA later on as far as what charges if any.”

No charges have been filed and the 16-year-old’s name has not been released.