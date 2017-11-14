× North Carolina 1 of 2 states still in the running for Toyota-Mazda plant

North Carolina is one of the final two states in the running to get a prized Toyota-Mazda factory worth $1.6 billion, Bloomberg reports.

The automakers have been narrowing down the list for weeks. Until recently, other states still under consideration for the factory were Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina.

Alabama is the other state still in the running to get the factory.

North Carolina is the only state in the Southeast without a major auto manufacturing plant.