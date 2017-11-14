New adoption center at Randolph County Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Animal Control Manager Wesley Vann said the new addition to the Randolph County Animal Shelter is a “long time coming” with construction that first began last November.

The approximately $1 million project was made possible from private donations and a large contribution from waste management next door.

Vann said the atmosphere is not only open and inviting for future pet owners but safe for the animals with a separation of intake and adoption.

“It keeps you from cross contaminating. You know you’ve got animals that are coming back here that you’re just getting, you don’t know what they might have or what they could spread to another dog,” Vann said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vann said the state was instrumental in the design to follow all the mandates.

“This is more up to their standards what we have over here and they’ve given us their blessing,” Vann said.

Outside, maintenance crews are building two new horse stalls and another shelter attendant was hired to help with the daily responsibilities.

“We want to have enough room to provide for what unfortunately comes here, we also want as many animals out of here as we can to get them adopted,” Vann said.

The official ribbon cutting for the shelter is Dec. 6th at 9 a.m. but Vann welcomes everyone to check out the facility and adoptable animals right away.