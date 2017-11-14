Man killed in High Point apartment fire identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The man found dead after an apartment fire in High Point Monday afternoon has been identified, according to High Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Foster.

Firefighters went to 110 Northgate Court at about 3:30 p.m. after a report of a fire at a storage facility. The fire was in an apartment attached to the storage facility.

Firefighters got the blaze under control by 3:40 p.m.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters searched the building and found 64-year-old David Brian Wood.

Foster said the fire has been ruled accidental and smoking material was found on the couch.