Felony charges dropped against 7 Durham protesters accused of pulling down Confederate statue, attorney says

RALEIGH, N.C. — The felony charges against seven people accused of pulling down a Confederate statue outside a North Carolina courthouse in mid-August will be dropped, according to the attorney for the seven defendants.

The misdemeanor charges will remain, WTVD reports. The seven are expected to make court appearances on Tuesday.

The two felony and three misdemeanor charges against Zan Caldwell, Taylor Cook, and Myles Spignor were dismissed by the prosecutor last week.

The monument of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle was erected in 1924 and inscribed on it are the words “in memory of the boys who wore the gray.”

A crowd of more than 100 people gathered around the statue on the evening of Aug. 14.

As the crowd became more animated, several protesters approached the monument, climbing it and attaching a yellow nylon rope around it. The protesters then pulled until the soldier came crashing to the ground.

The protest was organized in response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Organizers of the Durham gathering said their goal was to “smash white supremacy.”