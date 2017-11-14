× Deputy among 2 injured in crash in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County deputy was among two people injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Millstream Road near McLeansville at 6:09 p.m.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Col. Randy Powers said the deputy was responding to a call and collided with a vehicle pulling out of the LabCorp parking lot.

The deputy and the other driver were taken to area hospitals. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.