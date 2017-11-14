Budweiser releases ‘One Last Ride’ tribute video for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Budweiser released an emotional tribute video titled “One Last Ride” for Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tuesday morning.

The video was released ahead of Earnhardt’s final Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. It pays tribute to some of his most famous moments.

Earnhardt responded to the video on Twitter, thanking “Bud” for its impact on his career.

“My years with Bud were amazing,” he wrote. “They taught me so much and I can not measure the impact they had on my professional career. Great song choice too guys!”

My years with Bud were amazing. They taught me so much and I can not measure the impact they had on my professional career. Great song choice too guys! @LordHuron https://t.co/1Gv5iU0cZm — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 14, 2017

Budweiser was Earnhardt’s first sponsor when he made his debut in 1999, Yahoo! Sports reports.