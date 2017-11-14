× Bear sightings prompt extra patrols around schools in Rockingham County

WENTWORTH, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up patrols around some area schools because of bear sightings, according to a news release.

Several sightings of a small bear have been reported in the past few months in the Wentworth area, the release said.

School resource officers and sheriff’s deputies will be adding extra patrols in the mornings and afternoons as schools in the area take in and release students for additional safety.

Sheriff Sam Page has also reached out to N.C. Wildlife about the reported sightings.

The sheriff’s office released the following guidelines for people who see a bear:

DO NOT APPROACH THE BEAR.

Dial 911 and let the dispatchers know of the bear’s last known location so they can take the appropriate action, if any is warranted.

Remain calm. (The bear is actually more scared of you than you are of it)

If you film the bear, do so FROM A SAFE DISTANCE.