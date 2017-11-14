× 2 earthquakes detected in North Carolina overnight

Two earthquakes were detected in North Carolina Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was detected at 10:43 p.m. Monday approximately 14 miles southwest of Brevard.

A weaker 1.5-magnitude earthquake was detected at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday about 3 miles east-southeast of Mountain View.

An earthquake with a magnitude less than 2 is rarely felt by people, according to the USGS.

To find information on recent earthquakes around the world, click here.