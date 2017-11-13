Woman sues bagel shop for $1M over ‘tainted’ tea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah -- A Utah woman is suing a bagel shop for $1 million after she says she drank tea that poisoned her, KUTV reports.

Selina Beilstein and her daughter were eating at Einstein Bros. Bagels in Layton when she poured a cup of tea that tasted "tainted." She says her daughter also tried the drink.

Beilstein said she and her daughter instantly became ill and both began vomiting and experienced burning in their throats.

She believes the restaurant had used an industrial cleaner on the tea dispenser and failed to rinse all of the chemicals out of it.

Beilstein has since had two surgeries and is in constant pain.