HIGH POINT, N.C. — A water main break has closed multiple streets in High Point, according to High Point police.

The water main break happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Northbound lanes of North Main Street are closed between Montlieu and Parkway avenues.

Johnson Street is also closed at Parkway Avenue.

There is not an estimated repair time currently.

