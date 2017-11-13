Victim speaks out after being shot in head while sitting in car in Greensboro neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro family is trying to make sense of why a 20-year-old and 15-year-old were shot outside a family member's home Friday night.

Bullets hit their head and jaw as the suspects shot them while riding bikes.

The 20-year-old old victim talked exclusively with FOX8 just an hour after he was released from Moses Cone Hospital.

"I let my hand go off of the side of my head, I just felt like a hose of blood coming down my neck," he said.

He asked us not to show his face or use his name, because police are still looking for the two suspects who shot them, but he still wanted to share his story.

He's expected to be OK and so is his 15-year-old nephew. A bullet went through his cheek and hit his jaw. He's scheduled for surgery to get it removed this week.

Now that the initial shock has worn off, their family just wants to know who shot their children.

"I've been feeling surprised, traumatized. There's so many feelings I can't even explain it," the victim said.

Fear is now mixed in with those feelings for this 20-year-old.

"Just scared, basically," he said.

He and his 15-year-old nephew were shot while bringing dinner to their aunt's house on Julian Street.

"Even though this happened to us, we still think about other people. We want this to not happen to anybody else," he said. "Hopefully they lock them up before they do anything else."

The 20-year-old says the shooting started around 7:20 p.m. Friday when they were parked in front of their aunt's home.

"My nephew jumps back into the car, he started yelling," the victim said. "He's like, 'I got hit! I got hit!' And I look at him and I just see his cheek swell up."

The next bullet hit the 20-year-old's head.

"I just felt my head swell up. I just hear a loud 'ding' in my ear. I didn't even feel whenever it went in," he said.

When his nephew started to scream, he thought it was over for both of them.

"Something gave me the courage to get up, and that was looking at my nephew," he said.

The 20-year-old managed to drag them both inside their aunt's home.

"As soon as we shut the door, we heard some more bullets. They kept shooting," he said.

Both of them made it to the hospital that night.

Now, the victims just want to know why this violence hit their family.

"We just have to be more careful, because you don't have to have enemies," the victim said. "It's like they say, it can happen to anybody."