× North Carolina juvenile accused of stabbing sister to death

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina juvenile is accused of stabbing his 18-year-old sister to death, WLOS reports.

The body of 18-year-old Kayla Desiree Hensley was found near a dumpster at a mobile home park in Weaverville Saturday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., authorities received a call about a suspicious person. Around 10:42 p.m., deputies arrived at the mobile home park on Brinwood Drive and encountered the caller and a juvenile.

Deputies spoke to the juvenile before finding the girl’s body.

Henley’s brother is charged with first-degree murder in her death — he is currently in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The exact age of the boy has not been released.

Deputies say the incident was domestic. No further details have been released.