NC father of 2 dies after dispute over parking
GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of killing his neighbor in a dispute over parking, WSOC reports.
Police say 59-year-old Gregory Town shot and killed Patrick Schneider, 25, just after 1 p.m. Saturday in Gastonia.
Schneider was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Town was arrested at his home and a handgun was found in the residence. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Town and Schneider had a history of disputes with the latest stemming from parking cars in the street in front of Town’s home, police say.
Schneider was a father of two children.
