NC father of 2 dies after dispute over parking

GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of killing his neighbor in a dispute over parking, WSOC reports.

Police say 59-year-old Gregory Town shot and killed Patrick Schneider, 25, just after 1 p.m. Saturday in Gastonia.

Schneider was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Town was arrested at his home and a handgun was found in the residence. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Town and Schneider had a history of disputes with the latest stemming from parking cars in the street in front of Town’s home, police say.

Schneider was a father of two children.

Family shared this photo of Patrick Schneider. Police charged his neighbor w/ his murder, after an argument over a parking spot @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Q1ABGSesLw — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) November 12, 2017