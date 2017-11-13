× Roads reopen after natural gas leak in downtown Winston-Salem

Update: The scene of a natural gas leak is now clear and roads that were closed have reopened.

Crews have repaired the gas line.

Prior story

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department and utility work crews are on the scene of a significant natural gas main leak in the 100 block of South Cherry Street downtown, according to a news release.

There are several road closures surrounding this immediate area to assist emergency personnel while they work.

All Business 40 ramps that service the Cherry Street exits are closed.

The 100 block of South Cherry Street is closed.

High Street between Business 40 and Cherry Street is closed.

Drivers needing to access the downtown area from Business 40 should use either the Main Street Exit or the Broad Street Exit.

There are no injuries reported and the cause of the gas leak is construction equipment-related, the release said.