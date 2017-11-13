Multimillion-dollar parking decks on Greensboro council agenda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Tuesday night, Greensboro City Council is set to discuss the ordinance “amending the parking facilities bond fund budget” for the construction of two parking decks worth $28 million each.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. President Zack Matheny said that planning for the parking decks takes six to nine months but expects new construction in May.

“So the decks will be owned and operated by the city and so the city will pay for the decks,” Matheny said. “There is a significant partnership in the private industry where they are ponying up some dollars in investment as well that has to match the level of the city if not go above. So there will be some growth in the tax base.”

Matheny explained these “aren’t your grandfather’s parking decks” in that the six- to eight-story high structures will have ground-level retail and restaurant spaces. One structure will hold 850 spaces, the other 1,050.

The new hotels, Hyatt Place, Aloft and Westin, are expected to be complete in the next few years. Matheny said the decks will allow for more growth in the coming years.

“If we're recruiting those big office jobs to come be located here they have to have a place to park,” Matheny said. “Its not just a parking deck. There will be more to come throughout the next year or two that shows what this deck is able to do for the overall economic growth and job growth and residential growth for downtown.”