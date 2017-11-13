Mother who had twins now expecting triplets

WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland mother of three is about to become a mother of six.

Robert and Nia Tolbert were married in August 2014, WIS reports. The couple, who had their first child in 2011, welcomed twins in 2015.

Now, they’re expecting triplets — three girls.

“After the first sonogram, we discovered it was twins,” Nia said. “But when I returned from using the restroom for a second sonogram, the technician said, actually there’s 3 ‘Baby A. Baby B. Baby C!’”

Robert learned about the triplets after he returned home from work one afternoon, according to WUSA. He found a note on the bed in a gift bag.

The note read, “Please accept this blessing from me and God. I think you’ll be overjoyed.” Inside the bag, there were three onesies with a sonogram.

Nia’s due date is March 2018.