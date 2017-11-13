× Man shot, killed after home invasion in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was killed Saturday night after two men broke into his High Point apartment, according to a press release.

At about 11:30 p.m., police were called to the apartment on Tyson Street in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers found 40-year-old Simmie J. Bethea. He had gunshot wounds to his stomach and hand, police say.

He was taken to High Point Regional where he died.

Investigators say two suspects broke into Bethea’s apartment and tried to rob him. He then followed the suspects out into the parking lot, where he was shot.

He was able to get back inside and call for help but he later died of his injuries.

During a search of Bethea’s home, police found two different kinds of narcotics, money and a gun. They do not believe the robbery was random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Buben with the High Point Police Department at (336) 887-7867.