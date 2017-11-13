× Man found dead after fire at apartment in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was found dead after a fire at an apartment in High Point, according to High Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Foster.

Firefighters came to 110 Northgate Court at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after a report of a fire at a storage facility.

The fire was in an apartment attached to the storage facility, Foster said.

Firefighters got the blaze under control by 3:40 p.m.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters searched the building and found a deceased man.

No additional information about the victim or the cause of the fire is being released at this time.

36.004988 -80.040950