Man found dead after fire at apartment in High Point

Posted 5:05 pm, November 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:07PM, November 13, 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was found dead after a fire at an apartment in High Point, according to High Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Foster.

Firefighters came to 110 Northgate Court at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after a report of a fire at a storage facility.

The fire was in an apartment attached to the storage facility, Foster said.

Firefighters got the blaze under control by 3:40 p.m.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters searched the building and found a deceased man.

No additional information about the victim or the cause of the fire is being released at this time.

