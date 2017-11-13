× Lexington man charged with assaulting official at children’s soccer game

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man is accused of assaulting an official at a children’s soccer game last week.

On Thursday, Davidson County deputies went to Whitley Field on 3760 NC Hwy 8 in reference to an assault. According to a press release, the referee “made a call” that Christopher Allen Howell disagreed with, so he went onto the field and confronted the official.

The referee attempted to escort Howell off the field when they started pushing each other. The 32-year-old eventually slapped the official.

Howell is charged with assaulting a sports official.

He was given a citation and has a Dec. 11 court date.