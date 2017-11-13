Homeless man returns $10K check to woman who lost it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A homeless Connecticut man put aside his tough situation to do what's right when he found a $10,000 check.

Elmer Alvarez was walking in downtown New Haven last Wednesday when he found an envelope with the check in it, WTNH reports.

“I was just thinking about how that person was feeling by losing an amount of a check like that, an amount of money like that,” Alvarez said. “I’d be feeling kind of desperate.”

So Alvarez contacted Roberta Hoskie, who was once homeless herself, to return the check.

To say thanks, she wrote Alvarez a check as a reward and is helping him get an education and an apartment of his own.

“He’s a golden heart guy,” she said. “He’s a phenomenal guy.”

Hoskie hopes that Alvarez will one day help someone else who is struggling.