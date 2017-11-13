Hilarious church sign pokes fun at iPhone autocorrect glitch

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A hilarious sign at a Georgia church is going viral for making fun of a frustrating iPhone autocorrect bug.

The glitch automatically corrects the lower-case letter “i” to “A” and a question mark symbol. It impacts iPhone users with iOS 11.1.

The sign was arranged by WTVM intern Alex Jones and posted in front of Britt David Baptist Church in Columbus.

The sign reads, “The Lord is my shepherd – A?– shall not want.”

The church gained internet notoriety with another hilarious sign in January that read, “CATCH GOD INSIDE, HOWBOW DAH?”

Apple has since released iOS 11.1.1, which fixes the bug.