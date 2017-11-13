FOX8 high school football scoreboard: Playoffs 1st round

Full list: Stores and when they’ll be open on Thanksgiving Day 2017

Thanksgiving Day shoppers push loaded up carts during the "Black Friday" sales at a Target store in Culver City, California on November 24, 2016. US retailers kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday retail season with sales that begin on the Thanksgiving holiday. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Some notable retailers have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but many other big-name businesses will be open.

As buyers prepare for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season, stores are confirming their plans, according to BestBlackFriday.

Thanksgiving is Nov. 23 while Black Friday is Nov. 24.

Here’s a look at what major retailers have said about their hours for Thanksgiving Day:

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m.
Bealls Florida – 6 p.m.
Belk – 4 p.m.
Bergner’s – 11 a.m.
Best Buy – 5 p.m.
Big Lots – 7 a.m.
Bon-Ton – 11 a.m.
Boston Store – 11 a.m.
Cabela’s – 8 a.m.
Carson’s – 11 a.m.
CVS Pharmacy (hours not yet announced)
Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m.
Dollar General – 7 a.m.
Elder-Beerman – 11 a.m.
Five Below – 6 p.m.
Fred’s Pharmacy – 9 a.m.
GameStop (hours not yet announced)
Herberger’s – 11 a.m.
JCPenney – 2 p.m.
Kohl’s – 5 p.m.
Kmart – 6 a.m.
Macy’s – 5 p.m.
Meijer – 6 a.m.
Michaels – 6 p.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for rewards members.
Rite Aid – Hours vary by location (most stores open)
Sears – 6 p.m.
Shopko – 4 p.m.
Stage Stores – 2 p.m.
Target – 6 p.m.
Toys R Us – 5 p.m.
Walgreens – Varies by location
Walmart – 6 p.m.
Younker’s – 11 a.m.

 