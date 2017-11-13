× Full list: Stores and when they’ll be open on Thanksgiving Day 2017

Some notable retailers have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but many other big-name businesses will be open.

As buyers prepare for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season, stores are confirming their plans, according to BestBlackFriday.

Thanksgiving is Nov. 23 while Black Friday is Nov. 24.

Here’s a look at what major retailers have said about their hours for Thanksgiving Day:

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m.

Bealls Florida – 6 p.m.

Belk – 4 p.m.

Bergner’s – 11 a.m.

Best Buy – 5 p.m.

Big Lots – 7 a.m.

Bon-Ton – 11 a.m.

Boston Store – 11 a.m.

Cabela’s – 8 a.m.

Carson’s – 11 a.m.

CVS Pharmacy (hours not yet announced)

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m.

Dollar General – 7 a.m.

Elder-Beerman – 11 a.m.

Five Below – 6 p.m.

Fred’s Pharmacy – 9 a.m.

GameStop (hours not yet announced)

Herberger’s – 11 a.m.

JCPenney – 2 p.m.

Kohl’s – 5 p.m.

Kmart – 6 a.m.

Macy’s – 5 p.m.

Meijer – 6 a.m.

Michaels – 6 p.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for rewards members.

Rite Aid – Hours vary by location (most stores open)

Sears – 6 p.m.

Shopko – 4 p.m.

Stage Stores – 2 p.m.

Target – 6 p.m.

Toys R Us – 5 p.m.

Walgreens – Varies by location

Walmart – 6 p.m.

Younker’s – 11 a.m.