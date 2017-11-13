Asheboro culinary students learning life lessons one pie at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Kelly Biggs' Pro Start Culinary Class at Southwestern Randolph High School is a flurry of activity.

"This is our third year doing our pie sale and it's getting bigger and bigger each year," she said. "The first year we did it we sold around 200 and last year we were at 450."

Now, their goal is growing because they're offering more pies.

While it is fun for the students, they are definitely learning valuable skills.

They're learning to read a recipe, work in teams and clean after they're done. It also gives them a sense of management.

The pie sale also raises some much-needed money to enhance the class.

And the memories it creates are priceless.