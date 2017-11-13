× 2 found dead inside Clemmons home

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Clemmons on Saturday, according to a press release.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 100 block of Mabel Hartman Ct. in reference to a possible shooting. Arriving deputies found Teresa Neal and Ronald Neal dead.

Following an investigation, deputies determined they died from gunshot wounds.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is not looking for any suspects outside of the residence.