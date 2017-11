Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEENAH, Wisc. – A World War II veteran received a long overdue Bronze Star Medal on Veterans Day.

WBAY reported that Len Erickson finally received the recognition he deserved decades ago on Saturday when U.S. Senator Ron Johnson presented him with the Bronze Star Medal at a senior care in Neenah, Wisc.

His family and friends were there to watch. Erickson says it's an amazing feeling to finally be given his Bronze Star on Veterans Day.