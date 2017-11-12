× Powerful earthquake strikes near Iraqi city of Halabja

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake has hit near the Iraqi city of Halabja close to the Iraq-Iran border, according the US Geological Survey.

The temblor, centered about 350 kilometers (217 miles) north of Baghdad, was felt throughout Iraq, USGS said. The extent of any damage was not immediately available.

Iraq’s Meteorological Organization issued a warning on Iraqi State TV urging citizens to stay away from buildings and to refrain from using elevators.