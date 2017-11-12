Police release images of man accused of robbing Subway restaurant in Burlington on Saturday night

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in Burlington on Saturday night.

Officers responded to 2310 Maple Ave. at about 8:45 p.m., according to a Burlington police press release.

The suspect had a knife, entered the business and stole cash, according to police. Police said some employees were forced into the stand-up freezer, but nobody was hurt.

Police are still looking for the suspect, described as wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with an unknown logo on the front, a baseball hat, blue pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, residents can call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.