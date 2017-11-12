× Police looking for suspects accused of robbing business in Winston-Salem, forcing employees on the ground

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a business at gunpoint Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Officers were called to Kristy’s Food Mart at 2609 N. Liberty St. at about 6:30 p.m., according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said two suspects entered the store with guns and forced both employees inside on the ground.

One suspect had a AR-15 rifle and went behind the counter and took cash from the register while a suspect with a pistol watched the clerks, according to police.

The suspects left running north. Police described them as two black males, each wearing a black mask. One had a grey hooded sweatshirt, the other a black one. Both wore distressed jeans or camo pants, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.