HIGH POINT, N.C. – A new playground in High Point is preserving a young boy’s spirit.

The playground replaces an old one on Johnson Street in High Point and officially opened to the public on Sunday.

It was made possible by the Declan Donoghue Foundation.

Declan was 2-year-old when he died from a rare immune genetic disorder.

His family started the foundation to carry on his memory by helping fund and build paces to play in the Piedmont.