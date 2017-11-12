× NC woman dies after vehicle falls several feet off bridge

RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on I-440 resulted in the death of a woman Sunday morning after her vehicle fell several feet off of the interstate, according to WTVD.

Police said that at about 1:44 a.m. they responded to a crash on I-495 near I-440.

Officials said that 42-year-old Darlene Bullock Branch crashed into a barrier and her vehicle fell several feet off of the interstate.

Branch’s vehicle hit several trees and a dumpster before it came to a stop. Branch died at the scene.