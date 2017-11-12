× Man injured in shooting at Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting at a Winston-Salem home that resulted in one man being injured.

Micah Calin Phillips, 21, of Walnut Cove, sustained a single gunshot wound, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, according to police. His current condition has not been released.

Officers were called to 836 Old Hollow Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a press release.

Investigators said the victim was injured after an “exchange of gunfire” at the home. Information has not been released about any possible suspects or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.